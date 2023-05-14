Placement drive at AM Jain College

Agurchand Manmull Jain College in Chennai recently completed its placement drive for the year 2022-23.

A press release said that more than 800 students have been recruited from the campus in various leading MNCs and Indian companies. Over 40 companies on various domains including IT, ITES, Banking, Insurance, Finance, NBFCs, KPOs, BPOs, Electronics Design were part of the campus drive.

“Some of the prominent companies include Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Accenture, ICICI Lombard Insurance, L&T infotech, All Cargo Logistics, CSS Corporation, Delloitte, Ecom Express, Econ Systems, HCL Technologies, Intellect Design Arena, Integrated Enterprises, RR Donnelley, Sanmar, Sutherland Global Services, Limited and more,” the release added.