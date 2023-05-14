NSA: TN Guv clarifies on media reports

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan has issued a statement dismissing the fake news circulating online that the governor has approved the use of the National Security Act against Manish Kashyap. Taking to Twitter to dismiss the rumours, Raj Bhavan clarified that Governor R.N. Ravi has not approved the use of NSA against the individual from Bihar.

The press release said, “It has come to our notice that a message is being circulated in social media quoting Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu has approved an action under National Security Act against an individual from Bihar. It is clarified that the information is not true. Hon’ble Governor has not approved any National Security Act against any individual himself.”

The statement further added, “We request the citizens not to share/promote such unverified forwards or contents. Appropriate action under the law will be initiated against those found propagating false and misleading information.”