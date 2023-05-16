Our fight against corruption will continue:PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that changes brought in by his government in the recruitment system have ended the possibility of corruption and nepotism as he gave away appointment letters to over 71,000 people at the ‘Rozgar Mela’.

From applying for government jobs to the announcement of results, the entire process has been made online, he said while elaborating on employment opportunities and infrastructure development ushered by the BJP dispensation at the Centre in the last nine years.

“The possibility of corruption and nepotism in recruitment for government jobs has now ended,” PM Modi said.