Siddaramaiah ahead in Karnataka CM race

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is said to be leading the race for the new Karnataka chief minister due to the support of the majority of the newly-elected MLAs in the southern state while the state Congress chief DK Shivakumar is also not ready to take back his claim on the top post at the moment. According to the Congress party sources, Siddaramaiah is most likely to be announced as the new chief minister of Karnataka and Shivakumar as his deputy.

However, the Congress central leadership is also considering a split term of 2.5 years as CM for the two top Karnataka leaders to avoid any factionalism and discord in the party, said sources.

Meanwhile, Congress leader G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that there is no controversy in the selection of the Karnataka chief minister even as the party deliberates in the national capital after its emphatic win in the recently held assembly polls in the southern State.