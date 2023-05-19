In the end ‘corruption’ wins: BJP on Cong’s Karnataka decision

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of ignoring sub-regional aspirations and prominent communities with its choice of Siddaramaiah as the new Karnataka chief minister and DK Shivakumar as his deputy and alleged that corruption has won. BJP I-T department head Amil Malviya also claimed that For the first time there will be no representation from the all-powerful Lingayat community or the SCs. “For the first time, Karnataka will have a government that doesn’t represent either sub-regional aspirations or for that matter prominent communities. Both CM designate Siddaramaiah and to be Deputy CM DKS come from south Karnataka. For the first time there will be no representation from the all-powerful Lingayat community or the SCs,” he tweeted. He alleged that the Congress has “intentionally” left out M B Patil, a Lingayat, and G Parameshwara, a Dalit, and said they could have been made deputy chief ministers