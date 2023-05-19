India reports 865 fresh cases of COVID-19

New Delhi: In the past 24 hours, India recorded 865 fresh cases of COVID-19, with active cases dropping to 9,092 from 10,179. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the death toll has risen to 5,31,818 with four more deaths recorded.

Total cases are now at 4.49 crore (4,49,84,923), with active cases making up 0.02% and the recovery rate now at 98.79%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,44,013 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.