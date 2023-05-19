SC gets 2 new Judges

New Delhi: Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate KV Viswanathan on Friday were sworn in as Supreme Court judges. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to them.

The Supreme Court Collegium on May 16 recommended Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Mishra and Viswanathan to be elevated as judges of the apex court and the Centre on Thursday cleared their names.

The Collegium presided by CJI Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and Sanjiv Khanna, took the decision to recommend the name of Justice Mishra and Viswanathan for appointment as judges of the top court.