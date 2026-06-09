Anbumani Meets CM Vijay, Urges immediate caste census in TN

Chennai, June 9:

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at the State Secretariat in Chennai, pressing for the immediate conduct of a caste-based census in the state.

During the meeting, Anbumani reiterated the need for a comprehensive “social justice survey” to safeguard the existing 69% reservation policy and to ensure equitable development across communities. He emphasized that updated and accurate data on caste demographics is essential for framing effective welfare policies and maintaining social balance.

The PMK leader also submitted a resolution passed at an all-party meeting convened by his party, which called on the state government to take the lead in conducting the caste census. The resolution reflects a broader political push for data-driven policymaking, especially in the context of reservation and social justice.

Anbumani has been consistently advocating for the survey, arguing that without reliable caste data, governments cannot properly assess the needs of various communities or implement targeted welfare measures. He stressed that Tamil Nadu, known for its long-standing commitment to social justice, should take a proactive role in this regard.

The meeting assumes significance amid growing national debate on caste enumeration, with several states and political parties calling for updated data to revisit reservation frameworks. The demand also aligns with concerns over preserving Tamil Nadu’s unique reservation structure, which exceeds the 50% cap followed in many other states.

It remains to be seen how the state government will respond to the request, but the issue is likely to gain further political traction in the coming months as parties continue to push for inclusive and data-backed governance.