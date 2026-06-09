Radhapuram: Inbathurai moves SC against High Court verdict

Chennai, June 9:

AIADMK leader Inbathurai has approached the Supreme Court of India challenging the recent verdict of the Madras High Court in the Radhapuram election case.

The High Court had last week declared his 2016 Assembly election victory from Radhapuram invalid and ruled that DMK candidate Appavu, who secured 104 more votes, was the rightful winner.

In his appeal, Inbathurai has sought to quash the High Court’s order, arguing that the judgment went beyond the defined scope of the case. He has contended that the court examined issues outside its jurisdiction while delivering the verdict.

The Supreme Court is expected to take up the matter for hearing, which could have significant legal and political implications for the long-pending election dispute.