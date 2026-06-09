‘Toppling the govt is not our stand’: Thangam Thennarasu

Chennai, June 9:

DMK leader and former minister Thangam Thennarasu has clarified that his party does not support destabilising the government, stating instead that public frustration is already evident.

In a statement, he criticised the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu, alleging a rise in crimes such as murder, robbery, sexual assault, and drug-related activities within just a month of the new government taking office. He also claimed that members of the ruling party were linked to several such incidents.

Responding to remarks made by DMK president M. K. Stalin, Thennarasu said they were being misinterpreted. He stressed that Stalin never said the government would collapse in three months, but only questioned whether it could sustain itself given the current situation.

He further added that even voters of the ruling party appear disillusioned, with strong criticism emerging across social media platforms.

Thennarasu emphasised that the DMK had initially chosen to refrain from criticising the government for six months, as stated by Stalin earlier. However, he said the worsening ground realities forced the party to speak out sooner, as remaining silent amid such developments would be irresponsible.

He reiterated that the party’s intention is not to bring down the government but to highlight public concerns. According to him, the current discourse reflects growing dissatisfaction among citizens, indicating that the government must address pressing issues without delay.