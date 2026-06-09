Chennai, June 9:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted 24×7 drinking water supply in all 25 municipal corporations across the State, while also strengthening water infrastructure in urban local bodies over the next five years.

The directive was issued during a review meeting of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department held at the Secretariat. Officials briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing projects supported by international financial institutions as well as various Central and State schemes.

As part of the plan, Vijay instructed that drinking water systems in 146 municipalities and 479 town panchayats be upgraded to provide at least three hours of daily water supply. He emphasised that this target must be achieved across all urban local bodies within a five-year timeframe.

The meeting also reviewed infrastructure proposals under the UCF scheme, with officials outlining potential projects worth around ₹30,000 crore. The Chief Minister sought updates on implementation and progress of these initiatives.

In addition, key urban development programmes such as the Uninterrupted Urban Water Supply Scheme, Singara Chennai 2.0, and the Urban Road Development Scheme were discussed, with a focus on improving civic amenities and ensuring sustainable water supply across Tamil Nadu.