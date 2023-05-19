LeT, D-Company behind drug smuggling busted by NCB’

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)`s `Operation Samudragupt`, in which the agency seized drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore, has exposed a major terror conspiracy which was hatched by the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Pakistan`s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide.

It was a joint operation between the Indian Navy and the NCB officials in which a Pakistani national was also held from Kochi, Kerala.

The intelligence agencies have called it a big cocktail of terrorism which includes numbers of terror outfits and ultras. The report states that Pakistan is using D-Company, ISI, LeT, and other terrorist organisations to smuggle drugs into India, aiming to cause extensive harm through narcoterrorism and disrupt the country`s stability.