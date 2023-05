Chennai: Class 10 public exam results were released today. 94.66% girls, 88.16% boys have cleared the class 10 public exams with the total pass percentage being 91.39.

A total of 9,14,320 students appeared for the exams with 4,55,017 being girls and 4,59,303 are boys. Of the number of students appeared, 8,35,614 alone have passed (4,30,710 – girls and 4,04,904 – boys).