K’taka CM: Oppn leaders to come together at swearing-in

Bengaluru/ Chennai: After the announcement of the chief ministerial face for Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday spoke to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over the phone and will stake claim to form the government today evening, sources said.

The Raj Bhavan sources said the swearing-in ceremony will take place on tomorrow at 12.30 pm in Bengaluru, for which Congress MLA G Parameshwara went to Raj Bhavan as a representative of the party and met the Governor.

After days of deliberation, Congress on Thursday announced that party leader Siddaramaiah will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar will be Deputy Chief Minister. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal made the announcement at the party headquarters in the national capital.