Vijay launches Singappen Special Force to curb crimes, enhance security of women

Chennai, June 9:

Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday evening launched the much-anticipated “Singappen” Special Force (SSF), a specialised unit to tackle crimes against women and provide enhanced security to them.

The launch marked a key initiative of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to strengthen women’s safety. The SSF is a people driven movement for a women and child friendly society.

In the run up to the April 23 Assembly elections, Vijay has promised to launch a scheme to curb growing crimes against women and children and the Singapenn force was aimed at fulfilling that key promise. The unit will function under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, official sources said.

Tamil Nadu Ministers, State Director General of Police/Head of Police Force Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A.Amalraj and senior police officers took part in the launch event.

The launch, originally scheduled for May 28, was postponed due to administrative reasons.

The functions of the SSF included monitoring and patroglling of public places for a safer environment, preventing harassment of women and children in public places, identifying vulnerable places and taking remedial measures, uniting stakeholders and building safer comunities, ensuing police visibility and building confidence among women and children.

Announced soon after Vijay assumed office on May 10, the SSF is aimed at improving emergency response and ensuring swift action in cases involving crimes against women. A government order was later issued formally constituting the unit.

Senior IPS officer K. Bhavaneeswari, of Inspector General rank, has been appointed as the Head of the force. As per initial plans, the unit will comprise a Superintendent of Police, two Deputy Superintendents of Police, four inspectors, eight sub-inspectors, and around 20 personnel from other ranks.

Officials have also introduced a distinct uniform for women police personnel and sub-inspectors attached to the unit, which will be used exclusively by members of the “Singappen” force.