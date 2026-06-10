Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja Passes Away at 84

Chennai, June 10:

Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, widely regarded as one of the greatest directors in Tamil cinema, passed away on Wednesday, marking the end of an illustrious era in Indian filmmaking. He was 84.

According to reports, the acclaimed director had been ailing for some time and was undergoing treatment for age-related health complications. His demise has left the Tamil film industry and fans across the globe in deep mourning.

Bharathiraja, fondly known as “Iyakkunar Imayam”, revolutionised Tamil cinema by taking storytelling beyond studio sets and into the heart of rural Tamil Nadu.

His debut film 16 Vayathinile (1977) is widely considered a turning point, introducing a raw, realistic narrative style that redefined filmmaking in the industry.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Known for his strong portrayal of village life, human emotions, and social issues, Bharathiraja also played a crucial role in introducing several actors and technicians who later became stalwarts in the industry.

Apart from his cinematic achievements, Bharathiraja was also a recipient of multiple prestigious honours, including National Film Awards, cementing his legacy as a pioneer of meaningful cinema.

The filmmaker had faced personal setbacks in recent years, including the loss of his son, which reportedly took a toll on his health. Despite this, his contribution to cinema remained unmatched and continued to inspire generations of filmmakers.

Condolences have poured in from political leaders, film personalities, and fans, all remembering him as a visionary who transformed Tamil cinema’s narrative style.

⁹With Bharathiraja’s passing, Tamil cinema has lost one of its most influential voices. His legacy, however, will live on through his timeless films that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.