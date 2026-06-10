Bharathiraja redefined Tamil cinema, Took cinema from studio to streets

Chennai, June 10:

Bharathiraja was a legendary Indian filmmaker who transformed Tamil cinema with his realistic storytelling and deep focus on rural life. Born on July 17, 1941, in Alli Nagaram near Theni in Tamil Nadu, he began his cinematic journey with 16 Vayathinile (1977), a groundbreaking film that moved Tamil cinema out of studio sets and into natural village landscapes.

Over the decades, he directed several acclaimed films such as Kizhake Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Alaigal Oivathillai (1981), Mann Vasanai (1983), Mudhal Mariyadhai (1985), and Karuthamma (1994), each reflecting strong storytelling and social themes. Fondly known as “Iyakkunar Imayam”, Bharathiraja introduced many new talents to the industry and became known for his portrayal of emotions, relationships, and village culture with authenticity.

Honoured with several awards, including National Film Awards and the Padma Shri, his contribution remains a cornerstone in the evolution of Tamil cinema.