TN Min Keerthana meets HHI officials at Korea

Chennai, June 10:

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Ms Keerthana on Tuesday held discussions with top Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea on the proposed greenfield Shipbuilding Yard at the southern Thoothukudi district.

The project is envisaged as a mega greenfield shipyard with the capability to support large commercial vessel segments and strengthen India’s long-term shipbuilding capacity.

She also visited the HHI Ulsan shipyard in Korea, toured shipbuilding facilities, observed advanced production systems, and held discussions on potential areas of cooperation.

The Minister said “Under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru C. Joseph Vijay, I visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Ulsan shipyard in the Republic of Korea, where I toured shipbuilding facilities, observed advanced production systems, and held discussions on potential areas of cooperation.”

The proposed Thoothukudi Greenfield Shipyard is one of the earliest outcomes of the India–Republic of Korea maritime cooperation framework and reflects the growing strategic partnership between our two countries in the maritime sector. It is envisaged as a mega greenfield shipyard with the capability to support large commercial vessel segments and strengthen India’s long-term shipbuilding capacity, she said.

With one of India’s longest coastlines and a strong maritime tradition, Tamil Nadu is well placed to become a leader in the Blue Economy and a major hub for shipbuilding and maritime industries, Ms Keerthana said, pointing out that Thoothukudi, with its port-led location and industrial hinterland, offers a strong platform for developing a new maritime manufacturing cluster.

She said under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Tamil Nadu Government is committed to realising this potential through a stable, transparent and facilitative business environment.

The proposed greenfield ship building cluster with HD Hyundai as an anchor player in Thoothukdui is an important project in advancing India’s shipbuilding ambitions and Tamil Nadu’s vision for maritime growth.

HD Hyundai’s experience in developing and operating world-class shipyards, building large commercial vessels, and integrating marine engineering and production systems will be valuable as Tamil Nadu works to create a globally competitive shipbuilding ecosystem, she said.

This project has the potential to generate large-scale employment, attract global suppliers, strengthen domestic shipbuilding capability, create opportunities for MSMEs and ancillary industries, and position Tamil Nadu as a major contributor to India’s maritime and Blue Economy ambitions, the Minister added.