Rajini, Kamal condole Sarath Babu’s demise

Prominent film personalities including Rajinikanth, Suhasini Maniratnam, Sarath Kumar, Radhika paid their last respects to actor Sarath Babu, who died on Monday, at his Chennai residence.

Sarath Babu passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad due to multiple organ failures. He was 71.

Rajinikanth took so social media to pay his respects. ‘Today, I lost a very close friend of mine, a wonderful human being Sarath Babu. It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace,’ Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan, who acted alongside Sarath Babu in Sattam and Salangai Oli mourned the actor’s demise. He wrote in Tamil, “A great actor and a great friend, Sarathbabu has passed away. Memories of my work with him are lingering in my mind. My Guru introduced him in the Tamil film industry. He has left us with many timeless roles. Cinema has lost a good actor today. My tribute to him.”