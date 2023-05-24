Simbu-Desingh Periyasamy film goes on floors

Actor Silambarasan’s next, tentatively titled STR 48, is set to be helmed by Desingh Periyasamy. On Monday, the makers announced that the film has gone on floors. The yet-to-be-titled film is backed by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International. Sharing photos with Kamal Haasan and director Desingh, Simbu wrote on Twitter, “Blood And Battle Rages!”. The film marks the sophomore directorial after Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal for Desingh. It also marks the first time Silambarasan will be collaborating with the filmmaker, and working for the RKFI banner