Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Cong

The Congress on Thursday stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying ”one man’s ego and desire for self-promotion” has denied the first tribal woman president her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the complex.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the ”arrogance” of the Modi government has ”destroyed” the parliamentary system ”Mr. Modi, Parliament is the temple of democracy established by the people. The office of the President is the first part of Parliament. The arrogance of your government has destroyed the parliamentary system,” Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

”140 crore Indians want to know what do you want to show by taking away the right of the President of India to inaugurate the Parliament House?” the Congress chief said.