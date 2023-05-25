Modi takes a dig at Oppn parties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a veiled swipe at the opposition for their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The PM arrived in Delhi today after concluding a three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Referring to his community event in Sydney recently that saw a crowd of over 20,000 people turn up to hear him, PM Modi said that not only the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, was in the audience, but also the country’s former PM and opposition MPs who were together for the sake of their nation.

“The former Prime Minister was also present in that function. There were MPs from the opposition and the ruling party. All of them took part in the community event,” the PM said