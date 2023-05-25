K’taka: Congress govt to re-investigate PSI scam

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka will re-investigate the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in the state.

More than 30 accused, including an ADGP ranked officer, have been arrested in connection with it.

During a meeting with police officers on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar made special mention of the scandal and slammed the department.

Cabinet minister M.B. Patil stated that the Congress government will get all the scandals that took place during the previous BJP government investigated.