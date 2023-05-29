Made some technical changes ahead of NZ series, says Gill

In the midst of a golden run, Shubman Gill said that working on specific technical areas and a minor tweak before the T20 series in New Zealand post the T20 World Cup, has worked wonders for his game. Gill was not picked for the global event last year as the Rahul Dravid-coached team went with skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as its Nos 1, 2 and 3 in the batting line-up. The 23-year-old Gill has now confirmed an ‘Orange Cap’ with 851 runs and three hundreds in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, with his effort taking Gujarat Titans to its second successive final. On Friday, Gill sent the Mumbai Indians bowling attack on a leather-hunt, hitting 129 off just 60 balls, as Titans comfortably won the second Qualifier by 62 runs. “From the last West Indies tour (2022), I think I have shifted a gear. I got injured before the last IPL, but I have been working on my game. I have worked on a few areas and made technical changes ahead of the NZ series after the T20 World Cup,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.