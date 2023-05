The final schedule of P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2 had progressed in Mysore, and the latest update is that the film has completed the filming. Headlined by Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, the film expects to hit the theatres for Vinayaka Chathurthi in September. Radikaa Sarathkumar, who essays a prominent role in the film, announced the film’s wrap through her Twitter handle. Chandramukhi 2 marks Kangana Ranaut’s third project in Tamil after Dhaam Dhoom (2008) and Thalaivii (2021).