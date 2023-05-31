Dhoni to be admitted in hospital

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is set to be admitted at Kolkilaben Hospital in Mumbai, just days after winning a record-equalling fifth IPL title on Monday night.

CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Dhoni has played throughout the IPL 2023 season with an injured knee. According to various report, Dhoni is set to get admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai this week for a number of tests pertaining to his knee injury.