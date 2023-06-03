Modi announces Rs 2 lakh for families of Odisha accident victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the major train accident in Odisha in which around 900 people are injured and 233 have died.

The Prime Minister spoke to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and is taking stock of the situation and said all possible assistance is being given to the affected.

President Droupadi Murmu said she’s “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha.”

Vice President Jagadeep Dhankhar also tweeted: “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a train accident in Balasore, Odisha”

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said rescue teams from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata have been mobilised and the air force has been mobilised as well. The minister said he is rushing to the spot.