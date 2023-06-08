‘Rahul Gandhi has habit of criticising India abroad’

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying he has a habit of criticising India abroad and it is not in the interest of the country to take its internal matters to the outside world.

Referring to Gandhi’s recent remarks made at an event in the US, the minister said, ”The world is watching us”. ”Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India abroad,” he said, replying to a question. ”I don’t think taking national politics out of the country is in national interest,” Jaishankar said.

Rahul Gandhi, currently on a visit to the US, has criticised the government on a number of issues. At an event in the US, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to drive the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror which will lead to ”one accident after another.”