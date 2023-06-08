NIA raids seven places in Jharkhand, Bihar

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out searches at seven locations in Bihar and Jharkhand in connection with the 2018 brutal murder of Naresh Singh Bhokta by CPI (Maoist) or Naxals, a banned terrorist organisation, the agency said on Thursday.

Bhokta was abducted and killed on the night of November 2, 2018, after being labelled a police informer by the top leadership and Naxal cadres at a so-called ‘Jan Adalat’ (public hearing) called by the banned terrorist outfit.

His body was found near the village Badhai Bigha in the area of Police Station Madanpur of Aurangabad district in Bihar.

The raids were conducted on Wednesday at the premises of the accused and suspected persons in the Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar and Palamu district of Jharkhand in the case.

The searches were conducted at the residential premises of five arrested commanders and two suspected Over Ground Workers and supporters of the Naxals, and it led to the seizure of various digital devices such as mobile phones, and SIM cards, along with incriminating documents.