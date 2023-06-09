Filed a false case against WFI chief’

New Delhi: The father of the minor wrestler said that they deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment against WFI chief because they wanted to get back at him for the perceived injustice against the girl.

The startling admission by the father substantially weakens the case against Brij Bhusha Sharan Singh who has relentlessly faced protest for the past six months by wrestlers, who have accused him of sexual harassment.

The complaint by the minor wrester has also led to investigation under POCSO Act. ”It’s better that truth comes out now instead of court,” he said when asked why he is changing his story now.

”Now that interactions have started, the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter’s defeat (in Asian U17 championship trials) last year, so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake,” he said.

He also provided elaborated explanation for the origin of his and his daughter’s animosity against Singh, who has vehemently denied the sexual harassment allegation.