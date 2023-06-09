SC declines to list plea against exchange of Rs 2K note

reme courtNew Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to list a petition by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, during the court’s summer vacation, challenging the Delhi High Court’s May 29 judgment allowing the exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any identification.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal told Upadhyay to mention his petition before the Chief Justice of India after the court reopens in July’s first week.

Upadhyay vehemently pressed that all black money will become white money and urged the court to hear the matter.

The bench said the other vacation bench had already said to come after summer vacation and added, “We perused the report of the registrar. In our opinion, the direction of the vacation bench cannot be varied by us…” Upadhyay said in 10 days, Rs 1.8 lakh crore have been exchanged and only Rs 10 crore paid taxes. The bench said there is no urgency in the listing plea during vacation and pointed out that people pay taxes, “there is income tax…GST etc.” After the bench declined to list the plea during vacation, Upadhyay said this is very unfortunate.

The bench told him that this is a court, not a public platform and told him not to make such comments and there has to be some decorum. On June 1, the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on Upadhyay’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s May 29 judgment.