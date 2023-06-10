“Dream come true”, says Alexis Mac Allister on joining Liverpool

World Cup winner with Argentina, Alexis Mac Allister signed for Liverpool for 35 million pounds on Friday. After completing the deal, Alexis Mac Allister said that it’s a dream come true and he wants to win more trophies and the club will help him to do that. In March 2020, Alexis Mac Allister made his Premier L: League debut. He made a total of 112 appearances for his former club Brighton & Hove Albion. The 24-year-old scored 20 goals and gave nine assists for Brighton & Hove Albion in all competitions. Speaking in an interview with Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister said, “Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that – that’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. So, that’s what I want.” He further added, “Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is – the players we have, the staff, everyone. I’m really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club.” For Argentina, Alexis Mac Allister has made 16 appearances. He scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win against Poland in the Fifa World Cup 2022. According to the official website of Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister said, “It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.” The midfielder added, “I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.” In March 2020, Alexis Mac Allister made his Premier League debut. He made a total of 112 appearances for his former club Brighton & Hove Albion.While concluding he said, “It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day”, as per the official website of Liverpool.”