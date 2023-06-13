ED raids Senthilbalaji ‘s house

Officials of Enforcement Directorate are carrying out raids at the residence if State Minister Senthilbalaji at his residence in Greenways Road and premises in Karur.

Also ED raids are on at Senthilbalaji’s brother house. CRPF personnel gave been posted for security.

Remember the Income Tax department raided across Tamil Nadu in around 40 locations at various Government contractors’ residences and offices who have alleged connections with Senthilbalaji.

Senthilbalaji, a senior DMK leader from Karur, also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio besides Electricity.