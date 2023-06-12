Multi-pronged policy response needed to reignite, sustain growth: RBI

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor M D Patra has pitched for a multi-pronged policy response to reignite and sustain productivity and growth at a time when multiple factors which can influence the economy are at work. The policy response has to be powered by technological capital deepening, accompanied by long-term investment in research and development to nurture a competitive innovation ecosystem, skill development through sustained educational attainments and training, and building up the physical infrastructure, he said. Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs) need to leverage the potential of the services sector to drive productivity growth, he said in his inaugural address at the Sixth Asia KLEMS Conference on Sunday at Lonavala.