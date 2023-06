New Delhi:

Active caseload declined to 1,844 from 1,910 on Monday.Tally of reported cases now stands at 4,49,93,579 (4.49 crore), while death toll stands at 531,897.

Health experts have noted a decrease in hospital admissions due to the declining number of cases. Despite this, elderly individuals and those with comorbid conditions remain at risk.

Over 44.46 million people have recovered from the disease so far, marking a recovery rate of 98.81%. About 101 people recovered in the past 24 hours.