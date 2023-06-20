Seer accused of raping minor in ashram

Hyderabad: A minor girl who went missing from an ashram in Visakhapatnam has told the Disha police station, which looks into crimes against women in Andhra Pradesh, that Swami Poornananda repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped her in the ashram, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivekananda said.

The girl is said to have been living in the ashram since 2016, and reportedly went missing on June 13. The police registered a missing case and had examined CCTV footage on June 15.

12 children live in the ashram, and four of them are girls.