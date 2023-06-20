SW monsoon has further advanced, says IMD

Various parts of South India are undergoing continuous rainfall with the onset of monsoon and the delayed effects of the convection conditions according to the India Meteorological Department which has issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for the next few hours in certain states on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu continued to experience moderate rainfall today in isolated areas like Tirupathur district, Vanniyambadi, Jolarpet, Ambur, and Alangayam, which has also caused waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The district administration declared that Tirupathur schools would remain shut on Tuesday due to the rain conditions. Isolated areas in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu experienced rainfall on June 20, causing waterlogging on the roads and even schools to be shut in some parts of Tamil Nadu. This morning Karnataka saw sudden downpours in areas like Bengaluru.