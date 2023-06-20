Manipur CM appeals to maintain peace

Imphal: Amid the violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people to maintain peace and urged those with arms not to attack so that normalcy can be restored.

“I appeal to the people who are with arms not to attack anything. Please maintain peace so that we can resource normalcy in the state….,” said N Biren Singh while talking to reporters.

Earlier on Monday, CM N Biren Singh visited some relief camps in the state and said that the state government is soon going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate the people temporarily. “I visited some relief camps and people are suffering. State Government is going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate them temporarily,” Manipur CM said.

“Around 3000-4000, houses will be constructed…We are looking for the place where the construction can be done,” he further stated. On the intervening night of June 18-19, an Indian Army soldier was injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village on which Manipur CM said he will hold a review meeting of the security, how it happened.

“Now, I am going to have a review meeting of the security, how it happened, and how it can be prevented in the future. These types of things have to be stopped immediately…,” Manipur CM said.