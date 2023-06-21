Khawaja, Cummins steer Australia to thrilling win

Australia defeated England by two wickets in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday. Usman Khawaja anchored Australia’s innings with a fighting 65-run knock while Pat Cummins’ 44 not out provided the crucial finish. In pursuit of 281 runs in the final innings, Australia needed 174 runs on Day 5. Rain played spoilsport in the first session. At Tea, the match was hanging in balance with Australia’s score reading 183 for 5. However, the Cummins-led side dominated the third session and won the thriller. Pat Cummins: (On Australian supporters) They’ve been outnumbered. We Aussies aren’t great at chants and songs, but they stuck through it. (On win chances when he came to bat) Honestly, pretty good. That wicket didn’t have too many demons and Carey was batting beautifully. (On Nathan Lyon’s on drive) I looked at him and he walked past me, then I said ‘Nice shot, Gary.’ (On contrasting styles) Both teams spoke about playing their styles, we played to our strengths and we don’t know which is better, but makes for good entertainment. (On Khawaja) Incredible composure, played at his own pace and he has been a class player the last couple of years. Really happy for him. I think he had a good feel for the wicket, and then everyone chipped in around him. (On Lyon) He’s huge, both innings he is putting down one end. He is an absolute superstar, he is calm and goes about his work. He is a captain’s dream. (Does this paper over the 2019 Headingley defeat?) No idea what you’re talking about. (laughs off) Ben Stokes: Very proud of the team to take it till the end, go through all those emotions. That’s another great game we have been part of, I’ll be very surprised if we haven’t kept people at the edge of their seats throughout this Test. Good reason for more people in England and Australia to follow the Ashes. A loss is a loss, we said we are going to keep playing this way. This is the way we will continue playing, going hard at Australia, taking certain decisio