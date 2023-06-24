Google to set up global fintech operation centre in Gujarat: Pichai

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the company will open its global fintech operation centre at GIFT City in Gujarat.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday during his three-day state visit to the US, Pichai made the announcement, saying that the company will continue to invest in India through its $10 billion digitisation fund.

In 2020, Google had announced to invest a whopping $10 billion in the country through its India Digitisation Fund over the next five to seven years.

“Today we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operations centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India’s fintech leadership, thanks to UPI, and Aadhaar. We are going to build on that foundation and take it globally,” Pichai said. He said Prime Minister Modi’s vision for Digital India was ahead of its time and “I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do so”.