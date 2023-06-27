If need arises, India can launch attack across border: Rajnath warns Pak

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India can launch a strike across the border, if the need arises, adding that the country was not what it used to be before and was becoming stronger day by day. Raksha Mantri said when terrorists from across the border, in Pakistan, attacked Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi “did not even take 10 minutes” to take a decision to send jawans to the other side to eliminate them. Addressing the National Security Conclave in Jammu, Singh said, “After Uri and Pulwama attacks, the PM didn’t take even 10 minutes to take a decision and our jawans went across the border to eliminate the terrorists. We successfully sent a message to the world that India is no longer what it used to be. If the need arises, India can launch an attack across the border.” The Defence Minister added that once “peace” returns to Jammu and Kashmir, Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) will be removed from the Union Territory.