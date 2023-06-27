‘Standing on shoulders of UPA’: Chidambaram’s dig at Modi govt

Senior Congress leader from Tamil Nadu P Chidambaram on Monday hit back at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her article on the achievements of the nine-year Modi regime and said that the Modi regime stands tall in some areas because it was standing on the shoulders of the UPA government. Taking to social media to pick holes in Ms Sitharaman’s claims, Chidambaram who was union finance minister in the UPA tenure said, “Many examples she has cited are true as would be true of EVERY government that has ruled for 5 or 10 years. The FM has cited 5 examples of the Opposition taking the government to Court and LOSING the case.” “Every government will have achievements to its credit. So does the Modi government. If the Modi government stands tall in some areas, it is because it is standing on the shoulders of the UPA government,” Chidambaram added.