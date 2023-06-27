Six dead, 10 injured in Himachal floods

Six people have died and around 10 people have been injured in heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh that triggered landslides and flash floods in several places in the State, according to official estimates. Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Himachal Pradesh today said, “Six people have died till now and around 10 people are injured. A total of 303 animals have died. The complete report is still awaited. “The loss due to rain is expected to be Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, 124 roads have been damaged which includes two national highways,” the senior Disaster Management official said.