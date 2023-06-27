A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned of attacks across the border if the need arises, the Government of India summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and sought an explanation over rising attacks on the Sikh community members living in the neighbouring country. According to sources, the Government also asked the Pakistani authorities to investigate the case of attacks on the Sikh community with sincerity and share the probe report at the earliest. The GoI has lodged a strong protest against the incidents taking place against the Sikh community in Pakistan. It also conveyed its strong displeasure over such incidents and demanded that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution.

The action from the Indian government came after four incidents of attacks have taken place between April-June in 2023 against the Sikh community. On Saturday, a Sikh community member was shot dead after unidentified armed men opened fire at him.

As targeting killings against the Sikh community are on the rise in Pakistan, the minority communities and especially Sikhs are feeling insecure as the Pakistan government’s failure to protect minorities is encouraging perpetrators to act with impunity.

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India can launch a strike across the border, if the need arises, adding that the country was not what it used to be before and was becoming stronger day by day.