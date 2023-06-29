Ashes: Aussies on top on day one

The Australian batters dictated the proceedings on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test being played at Lord’s, London. Steve Smith returned unbeaten on 85 as Australia piled 339/5 at the close of play. The former Aussie skipper along with Alex Carey, who is batting on 11, will resume Australia’s charge on the second day, while England will be on the lookout for some early inroads. Smith was involved in two 100-plus stands with Travis Head, who was dismissed for 77 by Joe Root, and Marnus Labuschagne, who was caught behind for 47. Earlier, David Warner slammed a half-century, while his opening partner Usman Khawaja was cleaned up for 17 by Josh Tongue. The pair added 73 runs for the opening wicket, following which an early lunch was called at Lord’s, London. Warner was dismissed in similar fashion by Tongue for 66.