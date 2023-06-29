Zoom launches AI-based ‘Intelligent Director’

Zoom Video Communications on Wednesday announced the launch of the artificial intelligence (AI)-based ‘Intelligent Director’ for Zoom Rooms. For hybrid meetings with a Zoom Room, Intelligent Director uses AI and multiple cameras to provide the best image and angle of participants in the room so remote participants can see each person clearly, even in large conference rooms, the company said in a statement. “Even with some employees in the office, often times other team members are dispersed, so meeting equity and inclusion become more important than ever. Intelligent Director is the solution that can bring employees together, regardless of location, so they can truly connect face-to-face,” said Smita Hashim, Chief Product Officer at Zoom. The new Intelligent Director is specifically designed for medium- to larger-sized rooms and also helps to avoid the “bowling alley effect”.