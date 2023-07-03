‘Rift being created among people by some groups in Maha’

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday addressed a public meeting in Karad and said that people of Maharasthra will not succumb to undemocratic forces. He also pointed out that a rift was being created among people in the State and the country by some groups in the name of caste and religion. Addressing a public meeting at the Yashwant Chavan Samadhi in Karad, the NCP chief said, “We were serving Maharashtra under Uddhav Thackeray but our government was toppled by some people. The same happened in some other parts of the country too in Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal where the governments are working democratically, are being attacked.”