Automatic Radar Guns to curb traffic offenses

In an effort to tackle issues like racing, bike stunts, and overspeeding, ten automatic radar guns have been deployed in Greater Chennai. The Greater Chennai Police has taken the decision to install these radar guns to curb such traffic violations and ensure safer roads. The Chief of Greater Chennai Police announced the installation of automatic radar guns at ten locations in the city, including the old airport outgoing lane, Dr Gurusamy bridge, and ration shop junction in Maduravoyal. Previously, only speed boards were used, but now, photos will be taken and fines will be automatically issued to overspeeding vehicles. The radar guns will detect and penalize vehicles exceeding the speed limit of 40 kmph during the day or 50 kmph at night, explained Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. Currently, radar guns have been installed in ten areas, and there are plans to cover an additional 20 locations in the future, according to Jiwal. Additionally, a dedicated team has started live traffic monitoring and will provide real-time data to a mobile app used by the police to enhance traffic regulation. Furthermore, a budget of Rs 5 crore has been allocated to replace aging traffic signals with modern LED signal poles, aiming to improve overall traffic management and safety on the city’s roads.