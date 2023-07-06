Parliament session: Centre calls all-party meet 19 July

The central government has called an all-party meeting on 19th July, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The session is expected to be stormy as the Opposition parties were closing ranks to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year. Meanwhile, reports say the Union Cabinet has approved draft of Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill 2023 for tabling it in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. The bill proposes to levy penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for every instance of violation of norms in the bill. The monsoon session of Parliament comes at a time Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.