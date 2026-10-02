Archery: India ends Korean dominance, clinch women’s recurve gold

Nagoya, Oct 2:

India’s Kumkum, Ankita and Kirti ended Korea’s long-standing dominance in women’s recurve, producing a nerveless finish to clinch the gold medal.

Korea made a strong start, with Lee opening with a nine before following it up with another nine and a 10. Kirti responded with a nine, but Ankita faltered with an eight, leaving India on the back foot. Kumkum then struck a nine to keep India within touching distance as Korea maintained control.

Korea began the second rotation with an eight, followed by a nine from Kang, before another nine took their total to 54. India needed a strong response. Kirti started with a nine and Ankita matched her with another nine, leaving the pressure on Kumkum to deliver.

She did exactly that, firing a crucial 10. The tension then shifted to Kirti’s final shot, with uncertainty over whether it had been scored as an eight or nine. When it was confirmed as a nine, the Indian camp erupted in celebration as the scores were levelled and India secured a 5-3 victory.